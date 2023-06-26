Rob Paley, Royal Air Force Mildenhall historian, describes the first successful air to air refueling mission in celebration of 100 years of air refueling.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 08:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888824
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-KF921-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109736198
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates 100 years of air refueling, by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT