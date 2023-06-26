Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates 100 years of air refueling

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Rob Paley, Royal Air Force Mildenhall historian, describes the first successful air to air refueling mission in celebration of 100 years of air refueling.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888824
    VIRIN: 230620-F-KF921-1002
    Filename: DOD_109736198
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates 100 years of air refueling, by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #RAFMildenhall #BloodyHundredth #351st #AirRefueling #100YearAnniversary

