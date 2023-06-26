B-Roll: House Armed Services Committee delegation visits Camp Adazi, explores 4th Infantry Division Artillery operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chris Vieson, staff director of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee; Ian Bennitt and Kyle Noyes, both representing the HASC majority members; and Phil MacNaughton, representing the HASC minority U.S. European Command members, visited Camp Adazi, Latvia, as part of a staff delegation tour, June 27. The HASC professional staff members received a comprehensive overview of the operations and activities carried out by the DIVARTY. They explored the forward operating site, and met with Soldiers during their visit. DIVARTY is a specialized unit within the 4th Inf. Div. responsible for providing artillery support and coordinating firepower for the division's operations. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)