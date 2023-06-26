Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: House Armed Services Committee delegation visits Camp Adazi, explores 4th Infantry Division Artillery operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chris Vieson, staff director of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee; Ian Bennitt and Kyle Noyes, both representing the HASC majority members; and Phil MacNaughton, representing the HASC minority U.S. European Command members, visited Camp Adazi, Latvia, as part of a staff delegation tour, June 27. The HASC professional staff members received a comprehensive overview of the operations and activities carried out by the DIVARTY. They explored the forward operating site, and met with Soldiers during their visit. DIVARTY is a specialized unit within the 4th Inf. Div. responsible for providing artillery support and coordinating firepower for the division's operations. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888819
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-AS463-1181
    Filename: DOD_109736190
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: ADAZI, LV 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: House Armed Services Committee delegation visits Camp Adazi, explores 4th Infantry Division Artillery operations, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT