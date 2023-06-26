Exercise Air Defender is the largest Deployment Exercise in NATO's history. From June 12th through the 23rd participants from 25 different nations train in three airspaces above Germany.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 05:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|888804
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-BY723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109735930
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Defender In Focus, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT