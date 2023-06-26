Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Defender In Focus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Exercise Air Defender is the largest Deployment Exercise in NATO's history. From June 12th through the 23rd participants from 25 different nations train in three airspaces above Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 888804
    VIRIN: 230623-F-BY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_109735930
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defender In Focus, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Jessica Heaney
    Exercise Air Defender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT