aption:
American Forces Network Diego Garcia Public Service Announcement Video about the consequences of drinking and driving. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Brandon Claros /Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 05:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888801
|VIRIN:
|230628-N-OH831-9296
|Filename:
|DOD_109735892
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia Spot: Drunk Driving PSA, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT