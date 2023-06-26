A video about summer safety and prevention to heat related injuries. This video highlights summer safety in a fun, educational way. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 03:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888787
|VIRIN:
|230628-A-VB767-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109735791
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Summer Heat Tips, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
