    Summer Heat Tips

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A video about summer safety and prevention to heat related injuries. This video highlights summer safety in a fun, educational way. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Tamillyah Jo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 03:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888787
    VIRIN: 230628-A-VB767-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_109735791
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Heat Tips, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    safe
    Summer Tips

