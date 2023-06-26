Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V36 Combined Arms Range

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines fire M240B machine guns, Mk 13 sniper rifles, and M110 semi-automatic sniper systems during a live-fire range Camp Hansen, Okinawa, June 28, 2023. Marines conducted this range to maintain proficiency and lethality with different weapon systems when operating in support of commanders and maneuver forces. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 02:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888785
    VIRIN: 230629-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_109735756
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V36 Combined Arms Range, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

