V36 Combined Arms Range

U.S. Marines fire M240B machine guns, Mk 13 sniper rifles, and M110 semi-automatic sniper systems during a live-fire range Camp Hansen, Okinawa, June 28, 2023. Marines conducted this range to maintain proficiency and lethality with different weapon systems when operating in support of commanders and maneuver forces. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)