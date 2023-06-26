The National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific hosted the annual Korean War Commemoration ceremony on the 25th of June 2023, 73 years after the start of the Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 02:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|888784
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-CG016-6101
|Filename:
|DOD_109735754
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 73rd Korean War Commemoration, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT