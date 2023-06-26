Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    73rd Korean War Commemoration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    The National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific hosted the annual Korean War Commemoration ceremony on the 25th of June 2023, 73 years after the start of the Korean War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 02:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 888784
    VIRIN: 230625-F-CG016-6101
    Filename: DOD_109735754
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 73rd Korean War Commemoration, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Punchbowl
    73rd Korean War Commemoration
    National Cemetary of the Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT