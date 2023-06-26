A new automated kiosk has been set up in the Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific on Commander, Fleet Activity Yokosuka, to assist service members with obtaining a special power of attorney.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 00:14
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|888782
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109735726
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokopon uses new special power of attorney automated kiosk, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
