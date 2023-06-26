Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Korea Youth Friendship group holds Concert

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    Humphreys High School, Humphreys Central Elementary School and local Pyeongtaek community students collaborated to perform as an orchestra during U.S.-Korea Youth Friendship Concert 2023 on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2023. The group of young musicians, known as the Bell Youth Orchestra, performed to highlight the cultural exchange and friendship between the U.S. and ROK while showcasing their joint musical community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888781
    VIRIN: 230606-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_109735725
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Korea
    Youth
    Concert

