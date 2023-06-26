US and Korea Youth Friendship group holds Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Humphreys High School, Humphreys Central Elementary School and local Pyeongtaek community students collaborated to perform as an orchestra during U.S.-Korea Youth Friendship Concert 2023 on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2023. The group of young musicians, known as the Bell Youth Orchestra, performed to highlight the cultural exchange and friendship between the U.S. and ROK while showcasing their joint musical community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)