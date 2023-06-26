US and Korea Youth Friendship group holds Concert

Humphreys High School, Humphreys Central Elementary School and local Pyeongtaek community students collaborated to perform as an orchestra during U.S.-Korea Youth Friendship Concert 2023 on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 6, 2023. The group of young musicians, known as the Bell Youth Orchestra, performed to highlight the cultural exchange and friendship between the U.S. and ROK while showcasing their joint musical community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 02:20
