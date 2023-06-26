Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Corey Riddick

    CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Corey Riddick sends an Independence Day message to family and friends in his hometown, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, June 28, 2023. Riddick is currently deployed to Okinawa, Japan.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 03:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 888777
    VIRIN: 230628-M-VR873-1012
    Filename: DOD_109735664
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY, US

