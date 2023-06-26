U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Corey Riddick sends an Independence Day message to family and friends in his hometown, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, June 28, 2023. Riddick is currently deployed to Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 03:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|888777
|VIRIN:
|230628-M-VR873-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109735664
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Corey Riddick, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT