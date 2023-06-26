U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Edwin Castaneda Saucedo sends an Independence Day message to family and friends in his hometown, Clarksville, AR, June 28, 2023. Castaneda Saucedo is currently deployed to Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 04:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|888775
|VIRIN:
|230628-M-VR873-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109735653
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Edwin Castaneda Saucedo, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS
