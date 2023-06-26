July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Jason Carmona

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jason Carmona sends an Independence Day message to family and friends in his hometown, Gainesville, GA, June 28, 2023. Carmona is currently deployed to Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 04:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|888774
|VIRIN:
|230628-M-VR873-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109735643
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|GAINESVILLE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
