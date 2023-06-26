Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Jason Carmona

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jason Carmona sends an Independence Day message to family and friends in his hometown, Gainesville, GA, June 28, 2023. Carmona is currently deployed to Okinawa, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 04:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 888774
    VIRIN: 230628-M-VR873-1009
    Filename: DOD_109735643
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: GAINESVILLE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Jason Carmona, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT