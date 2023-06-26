AFN Sasebo, Money Mondays Episode 9: Spending Plans and Credit Reports

230629-N-AZ382-0001
Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo financial specialist Norman Okada gives basic financial advice to American Forces Network listeners in a radio segment, Money Mondays on June 26, 2023. Money Mondays is an ongoing series on AFN radio to help listeners learn how to manage their finances. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 22:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|888766
|VIRIN:
|230629-N-AZ382-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109735542
|Length:
|00:09:43
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
