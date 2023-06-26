Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sasebo, Money Mondays Episode 9: Spending Plans and Credit Reports

    JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    230629-N-AZ382-0001
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo financial specialist Norman Okada gives basic financial advice to American Forces Network listeners in a radio segment, Money Mondays on June 26, 2023. Money Mondays is an ongoing series on AFN radio to help listeners learn how to manage their finances. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 22:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 888766
    VIRIN: 230629-N-AZ382-1001
    Filename: DOD_109735542
    Length: 00:09:43
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    TSP
    Finances
    Eagle Radio
    Credit Reports

