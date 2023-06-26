U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. John Yusupova sends an Independence Day message to family and friends in his hometown, Huntingdon Valley, PA, June 28, 2023. Yusupova is currently stationed at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 03:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|888765
|VIRIN:
|230628-M-VR873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109735516
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, July 4th Shout-out Pfc. John Yusupova, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT