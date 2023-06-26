A training video on the basics shipboard firefighter integration with Navy Fire and Emergency Services for the purpose of fighting a fire onboard a ship while pierside, as referenced in instruction S)0570-AC-CCM-010/8010, "Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention and Response."
This video is targeted towards shipboard firefighters and provides a basic, "big-picture" overview of the integration process, responsibilities of responding parties, and the firefighting lifecycle during a real-world event.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 22:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888764
|VIRIN:
|230629-D-ZZ786-2639
|Filename:
|DOD_109735500
|Length:
|00:11:49
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Shipboard Firefighting: Integration, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
