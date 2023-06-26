Shipboard Firefighting: Integration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A training video on the basics shipboard firefighter integration with Navy Fire and Emergency Services for the purpose of fighting a fire onboard a ship while pierside, as referenced in instruction S)0570-AC-CCM-010/8010, "Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention and Response."



This video is targeted towards shipboard firefighters and provides a basic, "big-picture" overview of the integration process, responsibilities of responding parties, and the firefighting lifecycle during a real-world event.