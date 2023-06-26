Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipboard Firefighting: Integration

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    A training video on the basics shipboard firefighter integration with Navy Fire and Emergency Services for the purpose of fighting a fire onboard a ship while pierside, as referenced in instruction S)0570-AC-CCM-010/8010, "Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention and Response."

    This video is targeted towards shipboard firefighters and provides a basic, "big-picture" overview of the integration process, responsibilities of responding parties, and the firefighting lifecycle during a real-world event.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 22:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888764
    VIRIN: 230629-D-ZZ786-2639
    Filename: DOD_109735500
    Length: 00:11:49
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    integration
    F&ES
    shipboard firefighting
    8010

