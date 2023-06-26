Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bioenvironmental engineering capabilities B-Roll

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron carry out bioenvironmental engineering capabilities at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. The Airmen showed respirator fitness tests and radioactive material detection. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    This work, Bioenvironmental engineering capabilities B-Roll, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bio
    Bioenvironmental
    radioactive material
    355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

