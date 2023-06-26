Bioenvironmental engineering capabilities B-Roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron carry out bioenvironmental engineering capabilities at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 28, 2023. The Airmen showed respirator fitness tests and radioactive material detection. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
