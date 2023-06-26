Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk

The T-7A Red Hawk piloted by Maj. Bryce Turner, 416th Flight Test Squadron, receives a water salute at the Boeing aircraft delivery center in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. Turner became the first Air Force pilot to fly the T-7A Red Hawk, following a test flight the same day. (Video courtesy of Boeing)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888747
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-SU785-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109735000
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
