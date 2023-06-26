Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards test pilot makes history as first Air Force pilot to fly T-7A Red Hawk

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The T-7A Red Hawk piloted by Maj. Bryce Turner, 416th Flight Test Squadron, receives a water salute at the Boeing aircraft delivery center in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. Turner became the first Air Force pilot to fly the T-7A Red Hawk, following a test flight the same day. (Video courtesy of Boeing)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888747
    VIRIN: 230628-F-SU785-2000
    Filename: DOD_109735000
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    history
    edwards air force base
    AFMC
    AFTC
    T-7A Red Hawk
    Bryce Turner

