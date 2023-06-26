Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th Rescue Generation Squadron: Desert Knights

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    Video feature highlighting the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron, a U.S. Air Force unit assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, 355th Wing, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:34
    Location: AZ, US

    Flightline
    maintainer
    maintenance
    HC-130J Combat King II
    79th Rescue Generation Squadron
    79 RGS

