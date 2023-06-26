Video feature highlighting the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron, a U.S. Air Force unit assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group, 355th Wing, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 16:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888743
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-PV484-3699
|Filename:
|DOD_109734957
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 79th Rescue Generation Squadron: Desert Knights, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
