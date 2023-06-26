Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild Leads 100 Years of Aerial Refueling Celebration

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild participates in Operation Centennial Contact at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 27, 2023. The movement, which included flights over Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore and Glacier National Park, was part of Air Mobility Command’s celebration of 100 years air refueling operations and demonstrated the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s global reach capabilities. Since its inception in 1923, air refueling has become a crucial component of military and civilian aviation operations around the world by extending the range and endurance of aircraft and enabling them to complete missions that would otherwise be impossible or require multiple stops. As a result, this capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of AMC, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888742
    VIRIN: 230627-F-XR671-3146
    Filename: DOD_109734944
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild Leads 100 Years of Aerial Refueling Celebration, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aerial Refueling
    KC-135
    celebration
    100 Years
    Operation Centennial Contact

