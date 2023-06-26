Team Fairchild participates in Operation Centennial Contact at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 27, 2023. The movement, which included flights over Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore and Glacier National Park, was part of Air Mobility Command’s celebration of 100 years air refueling operations and demonstrated the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s global reach capabilities. Since its inception in 1923, air refueling has become a crucial component of military and civilian aviation operations around the world by extending the range and endurance of aircraft and enabling them to complete missions that would otherwise be impossible or require multiple stops. As a result, this capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of AMC, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 16:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888742
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-XR671-3146
|Filename:
|DOD_109734944
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Fairchild Leads 100 Years of Aerial Refueling Celebration, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT