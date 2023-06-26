Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild Leads 100 Years of Aerial Refueling Celebration

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing demonstrates aerial refueling capabilities with a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, Montana, as part of Operation Centennial Contact out of Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington , June 27, 2023. The movement, which included flights over Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore, and Glacier National Park, was part of Air Mobility Command’s celebration of 100 years air refueling operations and demonstrated the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s global reach capabilities. Since its inception in 1923, air refueling has become a crucial component of military and civilian aviation operations around the world by extending the range and endurance of aircraft and enabling them to complete missions that would otherwise be impossible or require multiple stops. As a result, this capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of AMC, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888736
    VIRIN: 230627-F-TG928-2001
    Filename: DOD_109734909
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Aerial Refueling
    KC-135
    Fairchild
    Operation Centennial Contact

