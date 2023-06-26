Team Fairchild Leads 100 Years of Aerial Refueling Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing demonstrates aerial refueling capabilities with a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, Montana, as part of Operation Centennial Contact out of Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington , June 27, 2023. The movement, which included flights over Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore, and Glacier National Park, was part of Air Mobility Command’s celebration of 100 years air refueling operations and demonstrated the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s global reach capabilities. Since its inception in 1923, air refueling has become a crucial component of military and civilian aviation operations around the world by extending the range and endurance of aircraft and enabling them to complete missions that would otherwise be impossible or require multiple stops. As a result, this capability is essential for strategic and tactical operations, as well as humanitarian relief efforts in support of AMC, U.S. Transportation Command and Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)