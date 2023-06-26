Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduate Professional Health Education Commencement, Class of 2023

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Congratulations to Tripler Army Medical Center’s Graduate Professional Health Education Class of 2023! We honored this exemplary group of healthcare professionals during a June 9 ceremony at TAMC.

    The 77 graduates consisted of seventy Army Officers, one Air Force officer and six civilians.

    See all photos here:
    https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p63036230

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888733
    VIRIN: 230613-O-QQ208-1365
    Filename: DOD_109734855
    Length: 01:09:58
    Location: HI, US

    Tripler

