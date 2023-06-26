Walter Reed's Facility Dogs Make an Impact

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Anna Burke , a dog handler at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, speaks on the impacts of facility dogs at Walter Reed in the Military Advanced Training Center at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, June 28, 2023. Walter Reed's facility dogs initially undergo traditional service dog training with an accredited outside organization, and at Walter Reed they go through an additional training to become "facility dogs" to work in a clinical setting. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)