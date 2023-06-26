Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed's Facility Dogs Make an Impact

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Ryan Mackey, a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, speaks on the impacts of facility dogs at Walter Reed in the Military Advanced Training Center at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, June 28, 2023. Walter Reed's facility dogs initially undergo traditional service dog training with an accredited outside organization, and at Walter Reed they go through an additional training to become "facility dogs" to work in a clinical setting. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888717
    VIRIN: 230628-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_109734729
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed's Facility Dogs Make an Impact, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Therapy
    Walter Reed
    Dogs
    MATC
    Facility Dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT