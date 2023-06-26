Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am MCA - Maj. Timmy Wang

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    LEAP Scholars are multi-capable Airmen because of their language and culture skills as well as their technical expertise. Meet an MCA LEAP Scholar, Maj Timmy Wang

    TAGS

    language
    LEAP
    USAF
    MCA
    AFCLC
    multi-capable Airmen

