President Biden Delivers a Major Address on “Bidenomics"

President Joe Biden delivers a major address on “Bidenomics," his vision for growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 14:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|888706
|Filename:
|DOD_109734634
|Length:
|00:40:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
