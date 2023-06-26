Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers a Major Address on “Bidenomics"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden delivers a major address on “Bidenomics," his vision for growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 14:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888706
    Filename: DOD_109734634
    Length: 00:40:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers a Major Address on “Bidenomics", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT