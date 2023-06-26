Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Dormitory Timelapse

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A time lapse video of construction on the new dormitories on Tyndall Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888699
    VIRIN: 230627-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109734577
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Tyndall Dormitory Timelapse, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rebuild
    ACC
    Dorms
    Timelapse
    Construction
    Tyndall

