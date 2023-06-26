Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army supports wildland fire

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    US Army 25th Infantry Division, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Blackhawk support Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex wildfire which was started by lightning at US Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area, Big Island, Hawaii, February 2022. Helicopter filling water bucket at one of the water containers at PTA to support wildland fires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888692
    VIRIN: 230214-A-OV743-4656
    Filename: DOD_109734452
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army supports wildland fire, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KMA Fire

