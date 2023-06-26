US Army 25th Infantry Division, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Blackhawk support Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex wildfire which was started by lightning at US Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area, Big Island, Hawaii, February 2022. Helicopter filling water bucket at one of the water containers at PTA to support wildland fires.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888692
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-OV743-4656
|Filename:
|DOD_109734452
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army supports wildland fire, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
