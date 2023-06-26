Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-125 FA Fire Paladin M109A7s at Camp Ripley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery fired Paladin M109A7 Artillery Systems at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota on June 22nd, 2023. (Minnesota Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888671
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-AR912-1020
    Filename: DOD_109734239
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-125 FA Fire Paladin M109A7s at Camp Ripley , by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Live Fire
    Field Artillery
    Paladin M109A7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT