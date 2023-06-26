1-125 FA Fire Paladin M109A7s at Camp Ripley

1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery fired Paladin M109A7 Artillery Systems at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota on June 22nd, 2023. (Minnesota Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|888671
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-AR912-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_109734239
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
