Mr. Kevin D. Stamey is the Program Executive Officer and Director for the Mobility and Training Aircraft Directorate at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH.
The mission of the directorate is "Develop, produce and sustain Mobility and Training Aircraft to meet our partners’ requirements at the speed of relevance."
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place July 31 - August 4, 2023.
Both events will be co-hosted with Dayton Defense and will be held at the Dayton Convention Center, in Dayton, Ohio.
Though standalone events LCID and WDI are aligned to gain efficiencies in sharing information, collaboration, and discussion.
LCID focuses on the Life Cycle Management Center's future requirements, collaboration opportunities, and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios.
Historically, LCID has hosted almost 1,000 Government, Industry, and Academia attendees and every AFLCMC Program Executive Office (PEO). (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 15:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|888670
|VIRIN:
|230601-F-FC975-2012
|Filename:
|DOD_109734232
|Length:
|00:18:05
|Location:
|WRIGHT PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LCID 2023 – Mobility & Training Aircraft Directorate PEO Overview, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
