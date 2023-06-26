Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration’s approach to foreign policy, moderated by Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a conversation on the Biden-Harris Administration’s approach to foreign policy, moderated by Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, in New York City, New York.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 12:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888659
    Filename: DOD_109734170
    Length: 01:01:56
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Biden
    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken
    New York City, New York
    Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass

