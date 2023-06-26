Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SBIR/STTR Data Rights Webinar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Tanya Parker 

    Assistant Secretary of Defense, Research & Engineering

    SBIR/STTR Data Rights Webinar

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888655
    VIRIN: 230614-D-US339-6603
    PIN: 230614
    Filename: DOD_109734093
    Length: 01:31:23
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBIR/STTR Data Rights Webinar, by Tanya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Department of Defense (DOD)

    TAGS

    sbir/sttr training workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT