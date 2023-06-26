Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Stay Marine" – a message to enlisted Marines

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) in training and operational environments. This video ends with a narrated message regarding reenlistment opportunities available for enlisted Marines during fiscal year 2024. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888654
    VIRIN: 230628-M-IC059-1001
    Filename: DOD_109734092
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    2MAW
    moto video
    Selective Retention Bonus
    Retention Campaign
    FY 24 SRB
    prime shots

