Navy Medicine Specialty: Radiation Oncology

Commander Jonathan Bear, Radiation Oncology Specialty Leader, speaks about what it's like to be a radiation oncologist and why he chose this specialty.
|06.22.2023
|06.28.2023 11:44
|Video Productions
|888650
|230622-N-N1526-1001
|1
|DOD_109734063
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|0
|0
