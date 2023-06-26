Combat Weather Airmen participate in "Defender Europe 23"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Combat Weather Airmen from the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing participate in Defender Europe 2023 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 18, 2023. Defender Europe 2023 (DE23) is a U.S. European Command multi-national, joint exercise aimed to increase readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies. Three Staff Weather Officer (SWO) Airmen from the 93 AGOW supported the 159 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), a U.S. Army reserve unit based out of Fort Eustis, Virginia, during the exercise by enabling operations that showcased the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat-capable troops and equipment.(U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Katie Tamesis)