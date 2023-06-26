Combat Weather Airmen participate in "Defender Europe 23"

Combat Weather Airmen from the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing participate in Defender Europe 2023 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 18, 2023. Defender Europe 2023 (DE23) is a U.S. European Command multi-national, joint exercise aimed to increase readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies. Three Staff Weather Officer (SWO) Airmen from the 93 AGOW supported the 159 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), a U.S. Army reserve unit based out of Fort Eustis, Virginia, during the exercise by enabling operations that showcased the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat-capable troops and equipment.(U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Katie Tamesis)
05.18.2023
06.28.2023
B-Roll
888646
230518-F-FJ317-1001
DOD_109734027
00:01:16
|Location:
ZARAGOZA, ES
0
0
