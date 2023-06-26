Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Weather Airmen participate in "Defender Europe 23"

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    05.18.2023

    Video by Capt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Combat Weather Airmen from the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing participate in Defender Europe 2023 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 18, 2023. Defender Europe 2023 (DE23) is a U.S. European Command multi-national, joint exercise aimed to increase readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies. Three Staff Weather Officer (SWO) Airmen from the 93 AGOW supported the 159 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), a U.S. Army reserve unit based out of Fort Eustis, Virginia, during the exercise by enabling operations that showcased the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat-capable troops and equipment.(U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Katie Tamesis)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 11:13
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 

    This work, Combat Weather Airmen participate in "Defender Europe 23", by Capt. Katie Tamesis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weather
    SWO
    Combat Weather
    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing
    Defender Europe

