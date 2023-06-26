Coast Guard Cybersecurity at SFLC Overview & Challenges Industry Presentation

U.S. Coast Guard provides industry partners an overview and identify challenges of the USCG Cybersecurity Surface Forces Logistics Center (SFLC) as it relates to the USCG information Assurance (IA) Risk Management Framework (RMF) Services requirement in a webinar, June 8, 2023. This video is intended to aid vendors interested in proposing on the IA RMF Support contract in understanding the programs this contract will be supporting.
(U.S. coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 10:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|888639
|VIRIN:
|230608-G-KT616-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109733948
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
