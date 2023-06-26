Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard C5ISC Information Assurance Branch Customer Industry Overview Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard provides industry partners an overview of the USCG C5ISC Information Assurance Branch as it relates to the USCG information Assurance (IA) Risk Management Framework (RMF) Services requirement in a webinar, June 8, 2023. This video is intended to aid vendors interested in proposing on the IA RMF Support contract in understanding the programs this contract will be supporting.
    (U.S. coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 10:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888638
    VIRIN: 230608-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_109733947
    Length: 00:11:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard C5ISC Information Assurance Branch Customer Industry Overview Presentation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    webinar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT