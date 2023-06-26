U.S. Coast Guard provides industry partners an overview of the USCG C5ISC Information Assurance Branch as it relates to the USCG information Assurance (IA) Risk Management Framework (RMF) Services requirement in a webinar, June 8, 2023. This video is intended to aid vendors interested in proposing on the IA RMF Support contract in understanding the programs this contract will be supporting.
(U.S. coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 10:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|888638
|VIRIN:
|230608-G-KT616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109733947
|Length:
|00:11:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard C5ISC Information Assurance Branch Customer Industry Overview Presentation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT