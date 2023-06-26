Coast Guard CG-933 Program Office Industry Overview Presentation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard provides industry partners an overview and identify challenges of the USCG CG-93 Acquisition Program Office as it relates to the USCG information Assurance (IA) Risk Management Framework (RMF) Services requirement in a webinar, June 8, 2023. This video is intended to aid vendors interested in proposing on the IA RMF Support contract in understanding the programs this contract will be supporting.

(U.S. coast Guard video)