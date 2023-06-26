Coast Guard CG-933 Program Office Industry Overview Presentation

U.S. Coast Guard provides industry partners an overview and identify challenges of the USCG CG-93 Acquisition Program Office as it relates to the USCG information Assurance (IA) Risk Management Framework (RMF) Services requirement in a webinar, June 8, 2023. This video is intended to aid vendors interested in proposing on the IA RMF Support contract in understanding the programs this contract will be supporting.
