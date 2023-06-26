Basic Combat Training-Recruits-9. Fort Jackson, SC. Video captured by Enterprise Multimedia Center at Fort Eustis, VA.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888630
|VIRIN:
|230628-A-A4411-1087
|Filename:
|DOD_109733928
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Basic Combat Training-Recruits-9, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT