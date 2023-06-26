Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flyover from 171st Air Refueling Wing to Celebrate 100 Years of Air Refueling

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing conducts a flyover in a KC-135 aircraft over historic landmarks of Pennsylvania in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of Air Refueling June 27, 2023. In formation with the 171st was a MC-130J from the 193rd Special Operations Wing (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 07:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 888604
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-NQ177-1001
    Filename: DOD_109733707
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

