Flyover from 171st Air Refueling Wing to Celebrate 100 Years of Air Refueling

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing conducts a flyover in a KC-135 aircraft over historic landmarks of Pennsylvania in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of Air Refueling June 27, 2023. In formation with the 171st was a MC-130J from the 193rd Special Operations Wing (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 07:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|888604
|VIRIN:
|230627-Z-NQ177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109733707
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
