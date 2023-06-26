Flyover from 171st Air Refueling Wing to Celebrate 100 Years of Air Refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing conducts a flyover in a KC-135 aircraft over historic landmarks of Pennsylvania in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of Air Refueling June 27, 2023. In formation with the 171st was a MC-130J from the 193rd Special Operations Wing (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)