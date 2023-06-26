Joint press conference by NATO Secretary General and leaders of seven NATO Allies (Q&A session) - IT - 27 June 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and leaders of seven NATO Allies (Q&A session), during the pre-Summit dinner in The Hague on Tuesday (27 June 2023).

The meeting was co-hosted with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and included Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium, President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, President Andrzej Duda of Poland and President Klaus Iohannis of Romania.