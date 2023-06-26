Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint press conference by NATO Secretary General and leaders of seven NATO Allies (opening remarks) - IT - 27 June 2023

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    06.27.2023

    Video by Valentina Cala 

    Natochannel           

    Joint press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and leaders of seven NATO Allies (opening remarks), during the pre-Summit dinner in The Hague on Tuesday (27 June 2023).
    The meeting was co-hosted with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and included Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium, President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, President Andrzej Duda of Poland and President Klaus Iohannis of Romania.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 05:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888600
    VIRIN: 230627-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109733642
    Length: 00:27:15
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 

