The first U.S. Army Garrison in Poland had a historic moment with its first change of command on June 26, 2023. Col. Jorge Fonseca, the previous commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, is succeeded by Col. Christopher Church as the new Commander.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 04:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|888597
|VIRIN:
|230626-A-AE080-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109733626
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Poland Change of Command, by SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
