U.S. Army Garrison Poland Change of Command

The first U.S. Army Garrison in Poland had a historic moment with its first change of command on June 26, 2023. Col. Jorge Fonseca, the previous commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, is succeeded by Col. Christopher Church as the new Commander.