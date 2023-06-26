Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    06.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brian Jones 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The first U.S. Army Garrison in Poland had a historic moment with its first change of command on June 26, 2023. Col. Jorge Fonseca, the previous commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland, is succeeded by Col. Christopher Church as the new Commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 04:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 888597
    VIRIN: 230626-A-AE080-1001
    Filename: DOD_109733626
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Poland Change of Command, by SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    EUCOM
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT