Restoring the F-16 Static

Members of the 31st Maintenance Group conducted a restoration of a F-16 static display at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jun. 7, 2023. U.S. Air Force installations are required to ensure proper standards and conditions of their displays are maintained as all static exhibits are on official loan by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)