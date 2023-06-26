Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restoring the F-16 Static

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of the 31st Maintenance Group conducted a restoration of a F-16 static display at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jun. 7, 2023. U.S. Air Force installations are required to ensure proper standards and conditions of their displays are maintained as all static exhibits are on official loan by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 04:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888586
    VIRIN: 230607-F-JP321-9281
    Filename: DOD_109733606
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Restoration
    31st Maintenance Group
    F-16 Static Display
    Corrosion Facility

