    Airman Berry's Portfolio

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a showcase of SrA Berry's work over the last year for demonstration purposes

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 03:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 888583
    VIRIN: 230628-F-ME505-8246
    Filename: DOD_109733591
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Berry's Portfolio, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jamal J Berry II

