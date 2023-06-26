Police Week 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron hosted multiple events in recognition of Police Week. Police Week is an annual event held to honor the men and women who currently wear or have worn the badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner)