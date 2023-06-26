Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron hosted multiple events in recognition of Police Week. Police Week is an annual event held to honor the men and women who currently wear or have worn the badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 04:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888582
|VIRIN:
|230515-F-JP321-7752
|Filename:
|DOD_109733588
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week 2023, by SrA Elijah Dority and A1C Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT