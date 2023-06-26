Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner

    AFN Aviano

    Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron hosted multiple events in recognition of Police Week. Police Week is an annual event held to honor the men and women who currently wear or have worn the badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority and Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 04:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888582
    VIRIN: 230515-F-JP321-7752
    Filename: DOD_109733588
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2023, by SrA Elijah Dority and A1C Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Police Week
    31st Security Forces Squadron
    31 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT