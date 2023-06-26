What is WPS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video package of Women Peace and Security (WPS) and its impact in the Horn of Africa from 2022 to 2023. The video explains WPS and shows initiatives through multiple countries in Africa along with giving first hand experiences.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Terrence Clyburn)