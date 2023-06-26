Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dancing the Day Away

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Okinawa

    HM3 Jonathan Francisco teaches service members Bachata at USO Camp Foster, Okinawa Japan, June 26, 2023. Francisco shares his passion for dancing by instructing service members on the steps to dancing Bachata. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Logan Mason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 02:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 888578
    VIRIN: 230626-M-XY156-1002
    Filename: DOD_109733549
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dancing the Day Away, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Okinawa

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USO
    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    AFN Okinawa
    MCIPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT