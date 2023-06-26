HM3 Jonathan Francisco teaches service members Bachata at USO Camp Foster, Okinawa Japan, June 26, 2023. Francisco shares his passion for dancing by instructing service members on the steps to dancing Bachata. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 02:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|888577
|VIRIN:
|230626-M-XY156-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109733548
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dancing the Day Away, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Okinawa
Camp Foster
Marine Corps
LEAVE A COMMENT