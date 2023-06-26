Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard Medics assist with hospital surge after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    06.21.2023

    Video by Spc. AVIAN AMSDILL 

    Guam National Guard

    Spc. Alora Finey and Pfc. Chase Camacho, Combat Medics with the Guam National Guard, work at the Guam Memorial Hospital's emergency room following Typhoon Mawar June 21, 2013. Camacho and Finey are part of approximately 200 members of the Guard on Territorial Active Duty, helping the U.S. Territory recovery from the strongest storm in decades.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 02:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888576
    VIRIN: 230621-A-RH532-1146
    Filename: DOD_109733545
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: GU

    Guam
    disaster response
    National Guard
    Typhoon Mawar

