Guam Guard Medics assist with hospital surge after Typhoon Mawar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/888576" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Alora Finey and Pfc. Chase Camacho, Combat Medics with the Guam National Guard, work at the Guam Memorial Hospital's emergency room following Typhoon Mawar June 21, 2013. Camacho and Finey are part of approximately 200 members of the Guard on Territorial Active Duty, helping the U.S. Territory recovery from the strongest storm in decades.