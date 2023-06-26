Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni welcome aboard driving video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Transitioning from driving in the states to driving in Japan can be a difficult and

uncomfortable process at first, but most of the rules that apply in the United States still apply in Japan. This video is designed to introduce SOFA status members to the nuances of driving in Japan with special emphasis on driving in the local Iwakuni area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Austin)