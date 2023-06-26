Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni welcome aboard driving video

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Transitioning from driving in the states to driving in Japan can be a difficult and
    uncomfortable process at first, but most of the rules that apply in the United States still apply in Japan. This video is designed to introduce SOFA status members to the nuances of driving in Japan with special emphasis on driving in the local Iwakuni area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 888574
    VIRIN: 230628-M-MY099-6864
    Filename: DOD_109733399
    Length: 00:24:16
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni welcome aboard driving video, by Sgt Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Pedestrians
    Base rules
    Driving video
    Japanese rules

